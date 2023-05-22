Abeille Asset Management SA Purchases Shares of 80,000 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $17,073,000. Abeille Asset Management SA owned 0.12% of Ralph Lauren as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,667,000 after purchasing an additional 916,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 406,758 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

NYSE:RL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,244. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

