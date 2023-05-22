Abeille Asset Management SA Sells 3,723 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Abeille Asset Management SA cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 400.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1,128.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 61.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 554,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 149.02%.

DEI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.