Abeille Asset Management SA Takes $2.27 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $126.63. The company had a trading volume of 490,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,684. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.15 and its 200 day moving average is $163.98.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,322,463.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,342 shares of company stock worth $61,035,619. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

