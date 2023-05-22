Abeille Asset Management SA Trims Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Abeille Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $32,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

FRT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.45. 71,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $116.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

