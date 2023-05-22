ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $24.31 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Insider Activity

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $34,794.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,764 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

