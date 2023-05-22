ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 142426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $425,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $425,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $31,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,468 shares in the company, valued at $153,778.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,368 shares of company stock worth $1,393,764. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

