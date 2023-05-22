Accelleron Industries AG Declares Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:ACLLY)

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4664 per share on Friday, June 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Accelleron Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLY traded up C$0.30 on Monday, hitting C$26.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874. Accelleron Industries has a 52-week low of C$14.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.35.

Get Accelleron Industries alerts:

About Accelleron Industries

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Accelleron Industries AG designs, manufactures, sells, and services customized turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. Its products are used in marine, energy, and rail/off-highway industries worldwide. The company is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.