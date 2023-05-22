Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $318,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Accenture by 872.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,717,000 after purchasing an additional 896,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Accenture by 2,831.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after purchasing an additional 722,252 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.72. The company had a trading volume of 805,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,924. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The stock has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

