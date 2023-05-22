Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.28 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $100,336.32 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003343 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003334 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003075 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.