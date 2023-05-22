ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 7.19. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Further Reading

