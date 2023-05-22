Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.68 and its 200 day moving average is $350.37. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

