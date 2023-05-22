Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. Barclays raised Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Mkm downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $109.05 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading

