Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.09, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,412,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after buying an additional 7,561,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

