Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,871,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $94,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,424,000 after acquiring an additional 478,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,766,000 after acquiring an additional 293,833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,422,000 after acquiring an additional 71,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $488,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

