Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $70.79 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $70,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

