Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $90.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $90,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

VNQ stock opened at $80.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

