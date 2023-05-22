Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 100,728 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $61,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after buying an additional 196,957 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3,362.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 785,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 762,432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.28. 17,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,926. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $48.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

