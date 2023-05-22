Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.43% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $65,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

