Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596,329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $84,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTL. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 346,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Price Performance

Shares of ALTL stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $778.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.