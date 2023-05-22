Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.11. Approximately 300,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,526,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AEHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $908.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems
In other Aehr Test Systems news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $880,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock worth $3,752,797. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.