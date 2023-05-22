Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.11. Approximately 300,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,526,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $908.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $880,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,960 shares of company stock worth $3,752,797. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 11.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.