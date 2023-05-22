AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITTGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.52. 15,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,067. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -38.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

