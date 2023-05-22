AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.13.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.52. 15,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,067. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -38.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.