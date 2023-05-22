Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.96. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,019.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,867 shares of company stock worth $1,278,937 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

