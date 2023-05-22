Aion Market Cap Tops $428,609.54 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Aion has a market capitalization of $428,609.54 and approximately $882.06 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00130983 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00061900 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00039012 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026597 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000496 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

