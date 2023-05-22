Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is -112.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

About Alexander & Baldwin

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 67,879 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at $7,731,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

