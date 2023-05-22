Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $23.97 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00053507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,616,870,236 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,768,592 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

