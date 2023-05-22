Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.48 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alkermes by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.