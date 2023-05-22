Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

