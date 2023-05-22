Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Abeille Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA now owns 79,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 86,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,791,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,983,000 after acquiring an additional 74,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.93. 13,445,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,857,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $127.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

