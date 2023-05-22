Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,400 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALT. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,442,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,965,000 after purchasing an additional 442,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,027,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 301,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 257,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Altimmune by 306.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 828,584 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altimmune

Altimmune Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director David Drutz purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director David Drutz purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $38,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Scott Harris purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,311 shares in the company, valued at $140,572.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. The company had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune Profile

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.