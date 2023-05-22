AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
Shares of DIT opened at $195.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.42. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $152.97 and a 12 month high of $249.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMCON Distributing (DIT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.