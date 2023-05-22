Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 111,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,765. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amdocs by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,656,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $7,836,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

