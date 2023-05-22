American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered American Equity Investment Life from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.90.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $48.37.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

