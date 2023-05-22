American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express Stock Performance

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.41.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.70. The stock had a trading volume of 868,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

