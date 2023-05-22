American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.67.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Trading Down 3.2 %

AWR opened at $86.88 on Thursday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $71.22 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.