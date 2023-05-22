American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

American Superconductor Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.39. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

American Superconductor Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

