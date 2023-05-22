American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
American Superconductor Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.39. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.
American Superconductor Company Profile
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
