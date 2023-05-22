American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 99,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in American Water Works by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.93. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

