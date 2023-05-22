AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABC traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $172.39. 591,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,982. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average of $162.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

