AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $113.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $96.41 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.