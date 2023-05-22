Analysts Set Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG) Target Price at GBX 1,093.33

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.33 ($13.70).
UTG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.41) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.53) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.15) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 918.50 ($11.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 933.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 946.99. Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 773 ($9.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,209 ($15.14).
In other news, insider Richard Smith sold 38 shares of Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 811 ($10.16), for a total transaction of £308.18 ($386.05). Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
