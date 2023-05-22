AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
AngioDynamics Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $377.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AngioDynamics
AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.