AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $377.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 187.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

