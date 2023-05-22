Anyswap (ANY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $147.78 Million

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $147.78 million and $1,903.44 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $7.93 or 0.00029810 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.27166208 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,519.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

