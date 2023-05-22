Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,650 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.42. The company had a trading volume of 237,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,933. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $765,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,117,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,956,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

