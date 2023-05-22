Apollo Currency Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $456,847.39 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $5.40 million and $456,847.39 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00054482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00039040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00019070 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

