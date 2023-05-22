Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of APO opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -66.12%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,160,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,947,591.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240,982 shares of company stock worth $79,680,152 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

