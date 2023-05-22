Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APLE. Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.14%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 568,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,805,689.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,648 shares of company stock worth $171,979 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 7,602.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

