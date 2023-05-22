Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $17.00. The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 6131141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $3.70 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,020,686 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,020,686 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,401. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $192,900. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Applied Digital Trading Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Applied Digital by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

About Applied Digital

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.