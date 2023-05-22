Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $94.37 on Thursday. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

