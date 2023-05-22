Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.29.
Aptiv Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $94.37 on Thursday. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.02.
Insider Activity at Aptiv
In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aptiv
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
