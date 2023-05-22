Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.57.

ACRE stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $480.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 942.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.2% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 160,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 68,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.2% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 311,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

