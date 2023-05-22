Argent Trust Co Boosts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $5,045,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 185,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.75. The company had a trading volume of 209,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

