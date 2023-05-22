Argent Trust Co Buys 7,222 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,063 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.10. 5,769,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,330,494. The firm has a market cap of $151.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

